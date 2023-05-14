HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed as CBI Director

Praveen Sood will take over from Subodh Kumar Jaiswal whose tenure comes to an end on May 25

May 14, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Praveen Sood. File photo: Special Arrangement

Praveen Sood. File photo: Special Arrangement

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood was appointed the new Director of the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) on May 14, according to a Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) order.

“Approval of the Competent Authority is hereby conveyed to the appointment of Shri Praveen Sood, IPS (KN:86) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office vice Shri Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH:85) consequent upon completion of his tenure,” the order said.

The Hindu reported earlier that Mr. Sood’s name had been finalised on May 13 by a three-member panel comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, and Leader of the Opposition (Congress) in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Mr. Sood is a 1986-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre. He was appointed as the State DGP three years ago. He hails from Himachal Pradesh and is an alumnus of IIT-Delhi. He was to retire in May 2024, but will now get a two-year fixed tenure and be in office till May 2025 at least.

The two-year fixed tenure of the present incumbent Subodh Kumar Jaiswal who is a 1985-batch IPS officer from Maharashtra cadre is coming to an end on May 25.

Related Topics

India / Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.