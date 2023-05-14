Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed as CBI Director

May 14, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood was appointed the new Director of the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) on May 14, according to a Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) order.

“Approval of the Competent Authority is hereby conveyed to the appointment of Shri Praveen Sood, IPS (KN:86) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office vice Shri Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH:85) consequent upon completion of his tenure,” the order said.

The Hindu reported earlier that Mr. Sood’s name had been finalised on May 13 by a three-member panel comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, and Leader of the Opposition (Congress) in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Mr. Sood is a 1986-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre. He was appointed as the State DGP three years ago. He hails from Himachal Pradesh and is an alumnus of IIT-Delhi. He was to retire in May 2024, but will now get a two-year fixed tenure and be in office till May 2025 at least.

The two-year fixed tenure of the present incumbent Subodh Kumar Jaiswal who is a 1985-batch IPS officer from Maharashtra cadre is coming to an end on May 25.