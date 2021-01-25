Bengaluru

Award for Fr. Stan Swamy

Human rights activist Father Stan Swamy has been named the recipient of the Mukundan C. Menon Award for 2020. The award was instituted in 2006 by National Confederation of Human Rights Organisations (NCHRO), an NGO, in memory of human rights activist Mukundan C. Menon.

Father Stan Swamy, 83, was arrested on October 8, 2020 in connection to the Bhima Koregaon case. In his absence, Father Joseph S.J., director of Indian Social Institute, Bengaluru, accepted the award, said general secretary of the NCHRO’s Karnataka committee Mohammed Farukh in a release.

