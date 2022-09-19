Architect, three friends arrested for killing doctor in Bengaluru

The Begur police have arrested a 27-year-old architect and three of her male friends for allegedly beating up her live-in partner to death for uploading her private photos on social media.

The accused Pratibha tried to escape by putting the blame on her friends, but the investigations revealed that she was the prime accused and conspirator of the crime, the police said.

According to the police, Pratibha worked in a private firm along with her friends Goutham, Susil and Surya. She was living in with N. Vikas for the past one year at a rented house near Udupi garden. Vikas, who completed his MBBS course in Ukraine, worked as doctor at a private hospital in Chennai before shifting to the city to pursue a certified course and stayed with Pratibha. The duo had live-in relationship and both the families are aware about this and decided to get them married in February this year, the police said.

However, Pratibha came to know that Vikas has created a fake ID on social media and uploaded her private photos using the ID. Enraged by this, Pratibha roped in her three friends from office to teach him a lesson and the trio, on September 10, came to the house and had a heated argument with Vikas.

In the melee, the trio attacked him with a floor mop and water bottles before taking him to a nearby hospital for treatment and later shifted him to another hospital, where he succumbed .

Pratibha had even called Vikas’s elder brother Vijay informing him that Vikas had a fight with her friends over a trivial row and was injured in the melee and admitted to the hospital.

Vijay reached the city and filed a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused, charging them under murder.