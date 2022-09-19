Bengaluru

Man bludgeoned to death over property row in Bengaluru

A 39-year-old man was bludgeoned to death over a property row near his house on Magadi Road in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Balakrishna, a resident of K.P. Agarahara, and he had six siblings.

Lakshman Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, said that Balakrishna had a difference with his sister-in-law over a share of property and used to have frequent fights.

The accused, identified as Naveen Rao, an employee with a travel firm, used to support Balakrishna’s sister-in-law in her arguments with Balakrishna.

According to the police, on Sunday night, Naveen Rao confronted Balakrishna and heated arguments ensued. In the melee, Naveen Rao attacked Balakrishna with a cement brick. The severely injured Balakrishna was rushed to Victoria hospital, where he succumbed later, said the police.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested Naveen Rao and are further investigating.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2022 8:14:46 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/man-bludgeoned-to-death-over-property-row-in-bengaluru/article65909815.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY