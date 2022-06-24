ANZ Bank signs up for 6 lakh sq.ft. office facility in Bengaluru

The under-construction facility is designed to accommodate over 6,000 employees

ANZ Bengaluru Service Centre, which has been operating from Embassy Manyata Business Park in Bengaluru since 2005, signed up for a built-to-suit facility of 600,000 sq. ft. in the same premises on June 23.

The new facility, currently under construction, is designed to accommodate over 6,000 employees.

S. V. Venkataraman, Managing Director, ANZ Bengaluru, said, “As one of the top 50 banks in the world, ANZ’s Bengaluru operations are essential in providing technology services and operations support for ANZ customers across Australia, New Zealand and Asia. Investing in this new high-tech office with state-of-the-art infrastructure and sustainability features will support our ambition to adapt and grow the bank we are building for the future to achieve our purpose of helping people and communities thrive.”

Aditya Virwani, COO, Embassy Group, said, “We have seen a trend of global companies moving forward with their real estate expansion and consolidation strategies.”

Rahul Arora, Head of Office Leasing Advisory India & MD - Karnataka & Kerala, JLL India, says, “Absorption levels are likely to surpass pre-pandemic levels this year. Bangalore stock is projected to cross 200 million sq. ft. by the end of 2022. We are already seeing a whole generation of new-age buildings that are built to directly contribute to sustainability goals.”