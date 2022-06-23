I-T raids on two educational institutions in Bengaluru, charged with tax evasion
Officials said premises of key persons of the institutions were also searched
Income Tax officials on Thursday raided two educational institutions in the city, suspected to have evaded taxes.
Sources in the I-T department said the two institutions were on their radar for quite some time.
Separate teams raided various locations of the two prominent institutions early in the morning, sources said. They said the premises of key persons of the institutions were also searched.
I-T officials remained tightlipped as the raids were still in progress. Further details are awaited.
