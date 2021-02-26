Anti Corruption Bureau in Karnataka scores poorly in convictions

Over the last few years, the Anti Corruption Bureau has been focusing on bribery and less on Disproportionate Assets (DA) cases. While cases of bribery are on the rise, DA cases seem to be on the decline after touching a high of 72 cases in 2018.
Data – procured through an RTI query by Dr. K. Shivaram – show that the ACB registered only 19 DA cases in 2019, and 18 the following year. DA cases are a better option against corrupt officials, as they evaluate their assets versus their legal income, taking a larger view of the official’s career, whereas bribery cases pertain to specific instances.
Since its inception around five years ago, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a total of 1,445 cases of which only three have ended in convictions. While this poor track record has come under criticism, senior ACB officials said that being a new organisation, it was expected that the convictions would be low, given the long duration of trials.
“Moreover, the entire 2020 did not see regular court hearings further delaying trials,” said an ACB official.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath