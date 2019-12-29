Anti-CAA protest: IIMB students, faculty start three-day round-the-clock vigil

Some faculty members and students of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore started a three-day-and-night vigil in front of their campus on Sunday to register their dissent against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register, and National Register of Citizens.

They will take turns to stand beside a lamp and posters to protest against the recent developments by the government.

“In the darkness of recent violations of our democratic spirit, we are observing a three-day/night vigil. During this silent, peaceful protest, we will each be vigilant guardians protecting the symbolic flame of democracy that is fragile, yet brilliant,” said a press release issued by the Concerned Citizens at IIM Bangalore. The vigil, which began on Sunday evening, will end on Wednesday evening.

Students and faculty of IIMB have been vocal in expressing their anguish against the CAA and the police brutality against student protesters.

Earlier, they had staged a symbolic protest by placing their footwear outside the campus along with placards. The management had sent out a mail stating that "no form of protest or congregation of people with placards or sign boards shall be allowed within the campus" as long as Section 144 was in place.

Deepak Malghan, associate professor at IIMB who is organising this protest, said, “It is very important that all of us think about this at every moment. We believe the republic is in trouble and we should do what we can, and it is time to be on the streets,” he said.