An open call to share stories of Bengaluru

Through this initiative, BIC seeks to document a range of diverse narratives about the city in a short, audio-visual format

Updated - May 08, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Published - May 07, 2024 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The skyline of the central business district of Bangalore city.

The skyline of the central business district of Bangalore city. | Photo Credit: K_MURALIKUMAR

The Bangalore International Centre has recently announced the third season of B•LORE, an open call to create short films about the city. According to the BIC website, the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) wishes to document fresh crowd-sourced perspectives about our city. “We invite you to share an interesting 5-minute story about Bengaluru! B·LORE is an open call and grant initiative from the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) that aims to document fresh, crowd-sourced perspectives about our city,” states the website.

Through this initiative, BIC seeks to document a range of diverse narratives about the city in a short, audio-visual format. “Our goal is to create a collective memory of our city through your contributions to the B·LORE online archives,” states the website, listing some possible subjects for exploration. These include culture (people, customs, language dialects, food, work), arts (visual, performing), innovation, citizen involvement, inspiring stories of change, history (formation, pre-independence, natural, industrial), heritage (of all kinds), and local personalities, “a suggestive list, not exhaustive.”

The final outcome of B•LORE, applications for which will close on May 20, needs to be an AV film (mp4 video) related to Bengaluru. It can be shot on any recording device, including a mobile phone, and cannot exceed 5 minutes, inclusive of titles and credit. “A completed, accepted film is eligible for a ₹20,000 honorarium,” states the website, adding that a 3-person jury will evaluate all proposals and submissions while applicants will be informed of the final status of their submissions by June 15.

For more details, log into https://bangaloreinternationalcentre.org/blore-invitation-to-participate/

