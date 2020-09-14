AMD supercomputer to power COVID-19 research in India

American semiconductor firm AMD has decided to donate a supercomputing system dedicated to COVID-19 research in India. It will be hosted and managed at the CSIR Fourth Paradigm Institute here.

The research will focus primarily on genomics, vaccine development, transmission science, and modelling. The projects will range from evolutionary modelling of the virus to large-scale fluid dynamics simulations of COVID-19 droplets as they travel through the air, a company release said.

“AMD’s decision to donate a supercomputing system for COVID-19 research will augment our capacity as the leading R&D organisation in the country to provide world-class high-performance computational facilities to the research community,” said Shekhar Mande, director general of CSIR.