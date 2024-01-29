GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Airport security staff catch jewellery shop employee on theft charge

January 29, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Alert airport security personnel caught a jewellery shop employee while he was carrying two gold biscuits concealed in his shoes recently.

The accused, identified as Rajendra Singh, was passing through the door frame metal detector as part of the security check, when the alarm was triggered before the boarding of the domestic flight to Ahmedabad.

Security officer Devrath Nerolia confronted Rajendra Singh and subjected him to a detailed check and recovered the two gold biscuits concealed in his shoes.

He was later handed over to the airport police, who upon questioning Rajendra Singh realised that the accused had stolen the gold biscuits from Ratan Gold Palace in Majestic where he was working.

The accused was booked under theft and taken into custody for further investigation.

In another incident, the police booked a theft case against an assistant at the tray section at the airport for taking a high-end wireless headphone left by one of the passengers.

The passenger, while boarding a flight to Hyderabad, left his headphones on the tray during the security check. He later realised that it was missing and raised a complaint with the security, who checked the CCTV camera footage and detained Ishfaq Ahmed.

The accused confessed to the crime and the headphones were recovered from him and handed over to the passenger, who refused to escalate the issue further .

However, the security officials raised the issue with the the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and based on their instruction, a complaint has been filed against Ishfaq for further investigation.

