Bengaluru

ACB officials trap towing staff while taking bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday trapped the towing vehicle staff of Jayanagar traffic station allegedly while accepting a bribe of ₹800 from the owner of a scooter to release his vehicle.

The motorist, a resident of Malleswaram, had parked his scooter in a no parking zone on Saturday. The towing staff took away his vehicle for parking violations.

Bribe sought

When the motorist went to get his vehicle, the towing staff, identified as Siddegowda, demanded ₹800 as bribe to release the vehicle without the actual fine amount of ₹1,150, officials said.

The scooter owner approached the ACB and filed a complaint based on which the ACB officials, on Tuesday, trapped Siddegowda red handed.

The officials are investigating further to ascertain possible involvement of station staff members in the bribe case.


