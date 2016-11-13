Youth run over by bus on Hosur road

A 25-year-old student was killed on the spot when a Tamil Nadu-bound bus coming into the city ran over him after knocking down his motorcycle near Chikkathguru gate on Hosur road on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Puttaraju, a resident of Bhavani Nagar in Banashankari. He was returning home after visiting his relatives in the early hours when the incident occurred.

The bus driver tried to flee with the bus soon after the accident , but a passing by biker identified as Rajesh chased the bus and managed to stop it near Madiwala check post before alerting the police. The Electronics City traffic police have arrested the bus driver and seized the bus for further investigation.