Bengaluru

Steel flyover: Planetarium raises red flag

Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium President U.R. Rao called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday.

Scientists fear ramps on Raj Bhavan Road will block view of the sky

Bengaluru: It was only after the BDA uploaded the Detailed Project Report, simulation videos and detailed drawings of the steel flyover did officials of the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium realise that the ramps would block their view of the sky.

Planetarium President and senior scientist Professor U.R. Rao immediately met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “We have suggested shifting the up and down ramps such that the view of the sky from the planetarium is not affected,” Prof. Rao said, adding that the chief minister has assured them that the issue will be addressed promptly.

While the planetarium's artificial sky dome educational programme will not be affected, scientists fear that other celestial events that involve viewing of the natural sky will be crippled. The planetarium had already raised concerns about a high rise at Chalukya Circle obstructing their view of the ‘Transit of Mercury’ in May 2016.

However, BDA member (engineering) P.N. Naik, who was present at the meeting, argued that the Raj Bhavan Road stretch is unlikely to cut the view from the planetarium. “The stretch will have an up ramp and down ramp, which will start from the ground level and rise to a maximum height of 10 metres. We will visit the site on Thursday and take stock,” he said.

When asked whether the planetarium was consulted during the design phase, Mr. Naik said the scientists were not consulted as no part of the flyover is passing through their land. “But the sky view concern was kept in mind,” he said.

“Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium is one among the Top 3 in India. We earned this reputation over 25 years. It has one of the best educational programmes for students. It organises star gazing and several celestial-related events in the premises. We have to work to preserve it,” says Prof. U.R. Rao, chairman, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium.

Raj Bhavan stretch a security concern, too

The up and down ramps on Raj Bhavan Road leading to Chalukya Circle have also raised security concerns as they will allow motorists a view of the high security Raj Bhavan from an elevation.

While the city police argue that the security of Raj Bhavan will not be compromised by the steel flyover and only additional security measures need to be deployed, senior retired police officials have raised concerns. “The President, Vice President, Prime Minister and all visiting heads of State will reside in Raj Bhavan, which makes it a very sensitive asset. During their visits, traffic movement may be affected,” said Gopal B. Hosur, retired top cop who recently headed the security detail of the Indian contingent at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

