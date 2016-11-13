PSI transferred after filing case against rowdy

A police sub-inspector has been transferred without posting after allegedly getting into the wrong books of the Anekal MLA by filing a case against one of his associates who was named by a suicide victim.
Sources said that PSI Srinivas, who is currently at the office of the Inspector General of Police, took up a suo motu case against Sambaiah, an associate of MLA Shivanna B. Sources said that Sambaiah has been accused of harassing Ranjith Kumar, a 27-year-old who committed suicide on August 16. Police said that Ranjith had hanged himself and left a note in which he accused Sambaiah of torturing him for being in love with his sister.
The Attibele police had registered a case of abetment of suicide against Sambaiah.
Sources said that Mr. Shivanna had allegedly asked Mr. Srinivas not to take action against Sambaiah. “When the inspector refused to budge, he was transferred,” said the source. This is not the first time that Srinivas has been transferred. In the last one year, he has been transferred thrice following run-ins with politicians and businessmen.
When contacted, Anekal MLA Shivanna B said, “I have nothing to do with the transfer. The family of Sambaiah had called me for help. As the local MLA, I spoke to Mr. Srinivas with a request to help them out.”
A senior police officer in Bengaluru district claimed that Srinivas was transferred for getting into a fight with his counterparts in Tamil Nadu during the Cauvery-related violence.
Anekal MLA had requested not to act against man suspected of abetment of suicide
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor