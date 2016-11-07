Onus now on top police officials

Leaving nothing to chance, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has put the onus of maintaining strict law and order during Tipu Jayanti celebrations on the top police brass, warning them that they will be held accountable for any security lapse.

Senior police officers in the State have been assigned two districts each for monitoring the law and order situation. They have been directed to ensure there is heightened security in sensitive areas.

Additional forces

The police have also been asked to step up security at the borders (entry and exit points of their jurisdictions). Officials of the district administration have been directed to assess the situation before permitting processions during the celebrations in their respective jurisdictions.

The Chief Minister has also asked the Centre for additional forces.