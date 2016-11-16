Bengaluru

Online certification programme

Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre (VTPC), Bengaluru, Government of Karnataka Organisation, in association with IIFT, New Delhi, will conduct a four-month online certification programme in export import management from January. Candidates from recognised universities and those with a diploma and two years’ work experience may apply. Applications can be downloaded from the VTPC websitewww.vtpckarnataka.gov.in. The last date to apply is November 25. Contact VTPC, BMTC Building, Double Road, Shantinagar. Call 080-22534444 or 080-22210644.

— Staff Reporter

