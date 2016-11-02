Honey, don’t swat the rock bee

The thing about the bees is that you either love them or hate them. But, you got to get to know them.

Come November, there are chances of a beehive proliferating in your balcony. What would you do? Run? Or swat and squash them underfoot? Don’t, say conservation biologists and bee experts; just call them up instead.

The Dorsetta (hegenu in Kannada) and the Serana bee are the most common varieties found in the city during November to December and February to May. Bees build their hive away from direct sunlight, and choose a spot gauging the direction of the wind, and they don’t like noise other than their own, says K.A. Ponnanna, bee expert at the Centre For Ecological Sciences and Centre for Contemporary Studies, IISc. Bengaluru.

If anything disturbs the bees’ rhythm, they are on the defensive and anyone in their path is the target. Once you are stung, the bees react on the emanating pheromones -- a chemical substance that is released after an insect bite, and which affects the behaviour of the other bees -- which works as a lure to others in the colony. If they feel threatened, your only hope is to divert from the pathway of the swarm, or reach out for a leaf that you can rub over the spot where you have been stung to blanket out the effect of the pheromones. Whether you become a target or not depends on the pheromones generated after the sting and varies from one person to the other, says Mr. Ponnanna.

Most neighbourhoods have a number of a bee expert who will willingly come and remove the hive for a price. But experts advise against spraying pesticides on a hive. If you use chemicals on a colony of 60,000-70,000 bees, all of them will die. Instead, if you smoke them out, there is a guarantee that only 20 per cent of the population will perish. And, you will have a pot of unadulterated honey at the end of the exercise.

Jargon in bee-dom

Wiggle dance: If you look closely at a hive, you will spot some bees fluttering their wings. They are

indicating the direction of food to other bees.

Security guards: Just like humans, bees too organise a security force, their first line of defence. So, if a

swarm of bees is coming at you, this force will hit you first.

Search bees: How do bees find a spot to build a hive? The Queen Bee sends out search

(worker) bees who check out the habitat and report findings. After serious discussions, more members

join in to shortlist the spots. The Queen Bee’s decision is final.

How to avoid an attack

Diversionary tactics: Don’t run straight, change direction.

If you are stung, snatch a leaf and rub it over the area to disguise the effect of the pheromone.

Hear a swarm coming? Duck or lie flat on the ground and try to cover exposed areas of your body.

If there’s a bee in your house, switch off lights indoors and switch on the ones outdoors. Bees gravitate

towards light.