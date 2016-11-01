Hebbal-Esteem Mall stretch in troubled waters?

The supporting pillars of the proposed steel flyover on Ballari Road along the Hebbal-Esteem Mall stretch are likely to come up on the bund of the Hebbal lake — a clear violation of the May 2016 National Green Tribunal (NGT) order that prospectively fixed the buffer zone around lakes at 75 metres. What’s more — this stretch will also most likely violate the Bangalore Development Authority’s own buffer zone norm of 30 metres, say experts.

BDA has only published a blueprint for this phase indicating that the steel flyover will be built above and parallel to the existing concrete flyover at Hebbal Junction. BDA officials, who refused to spell out where the piers for this stretch will be erected, said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this phase is being prepared and will be finalised soon.

However, reliable sources confirmed to The Hindu that the piers for this stretch from the city towards the Kempegowda International Airport will come up right next to the lake.

“The steel flyover at this stretch will definitely violate the existing green norms and threaten the lake. In a case that was filed by the Environment Support Group in the High Court, the court had ruled that even walkways should not be constructed around 30 metres from the lake bund. Now the buffer zone as per the NGT order is 75 metres. This order will also be violated as per the blueprint released,” said Leo Saldanah of the Environment Support Group.

Sources in Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) also confirmed that once BDA comes out with the DPR for this phase of the steel flyover, they will challenge it before NGT, citing the buffer zone orders.

This becomes significant in the light of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently asking BDA to begin work on the steel flyover from the Hebbal side.

Last week, NGT had stayed work on the steel flyover for four weeks.

The steel flyover running into troubled waters now is oddly reminiscent of the opposition that the Hebbal flyover faced way back in 2002-03 when it was being built.

Retired Chief Secretary A. Ravindra had then led the Hebbal Lake Protection Authority (HELPA) against the construction of the Hebbal flyover forcing a change in the project design.

“The initial design of the flyover had a few pillars in the waters of the lake. We opposed the design of the flyover in the interest of the lake. BDA was wise enough then to modify the design so that the lake remains unaffected. Now the steel flyover, if built, may violate the present green norms. The State government needs to rethink on the entire steel flyover project and look at alternatives like Namma Metro,” Mr. Ravindra further said.

status update

The Hebbal-Esteem Mall stretch was not part of the initial DPR of the proposed 6.7 km steel flyover. As per the DPR released now, the steel flyover will be integrated with Hebbal flyover.

Following public criticism that Hebbal Flyover was in fact the biggest bottleneck, BDA announced in Phase II that the flyover would be extended to Esteem Mall.

Steel flyover of two lanes each to go over 5.5 metres above the existing concrete flyover but parallel to it.

Hebbal Flyover is right next to Hebbal Lake. Piers of the steel flyover likely to come right next to lake bund.

BDA Master Plan 2015: 30-metre buffer zone

around lakes.

NGT Order of May 2016: buffer zone increased to

75 metres.