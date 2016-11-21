Bypoll to Lakkasandra ward held

Polling for the byelection to Lakkasandra ward of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council was held on Sunday.

D. Mohan (Congress), Sarala (BJP), Parvez Ahmed (JD-S) and Independents Rafiullah Khan and Sheikh Abdullah were in the fray.

Counting on Wednesday

As many as 13,054 votes were polled, said Returning Officer Shivakumar. “The counting of votes will be done on Wednesday,” he added.

The post had fallen vacant after the death of councillor Mahesh Babu in a road accident in Mandya in July.