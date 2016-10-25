Bengaluru

BWSSB cautions public about cash payments

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has cautioned citizens seeking new water and sanitary connections against paying application fee in cash to people claiming to be its officials.

It has also cautioned against paying cash to such people toward their monthly bills.

In a press release, the board said applicants for new connections have to download the application form from the BWSSB website (https://bwssb.gov.in/) and submit them along with necessary documents either through an authorised plumber or directly to the sub-division office concerned. After a spot inspection, board officials will issue a demand note and new connection will be given on realisation of the demand draft submitted in the name of the Chairman of the BWSSB.

The board has said that cash payment for monthly bills can be made at BWSSB kiosks, BangaloreOne and Easy Bill centres. Bills can also be paid through online or electronic clearance service (ECS), the release said.



Applicants for new connections have to download the form from the website and submit them



