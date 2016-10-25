BDA owes crores to land losers

Nearly six years ago, the Bangalore Development Authority approached people staying around Sri Kanteerava Studio. An underpass needed to be built. Land was needed. Compensation would be given as soon as possible.

In February 2014, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation stone for the Rs. 81-crore underpass at Sri Kanteerava Studio, which would see smooth traffic flow from Nandini Layout towards Peenya.

Mangalamma learnt it the hard way that the BDA’s assurances are to be taken with a pinch of salt. According to BDA officials, over 6,750 square feet – much of it built-up to over three storeys – belonging to her family had been acquired for the project. The BDA owed her family a staggering Rs 3.76 crore.

She is yet to get the compensation amount.

Over 10,172 sqm of land was acquired for the project. BDA owes nearly Rs. 31 crore to more than 80 individuals and organisations who had parted with land for the project, which at the time was touted as an effort to decongest Outer Ring Road.

“We acquired a few properties in 2012. However, in 2014, the land acquisition laws had been revised and the cost overshot the funds with the BDA. We offered Transferable Development Rights, but the proposal was rejected by residents,” said a BDA officer.

Currently, just half the underpass has been built (going towards Peenya), while the outlet towards Kanteerava Studio Main Road is yet to be constructed.

For the past two years, Kanteerava Studio, which has lost 37,252 square feet of land for the project, has appointed one person to mediate with the BDA to release the funds. The studio had been promised Rs. 2.10 crore in exchange for the land.

“They do not seem bothered to release funds. Each time, they come up with a different excuse. Earlier this month, we had gone to the office and they told us that our file have been misplaced. After we re-submitted the documents, they assured a re-survey, which is yet to take place,” said one of the directors of the studio.

G.R. Shanmugappa, president of the Bangalore Motor Owners’ Consumer Co-operative Society whose offices at Yeshwantpur were acquired for the project, said BDA owes over Rs. 1.25 crore to the association. “We have even sent legal notices, but there has been no response,” he said.

Project

Construction of underpass

Connecting Kanteerava Studio Main Road and Peenya Ring Road

Cost: Rs. 81 crore

Construction has stalled halfway

Residents rejected offer for Transferable Development Rights

Land acquisition

10,172 sqm of government and private land to be acquired

Compensation estimated at over Rs. 31 crore

BDA’s excuse

Land acquisition cost has over-shot budget