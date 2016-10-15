75-year-old man commits suicide by cutting off private parts

A 75-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by cutting off his private parts at his house at Jattiagrahara in Koratagere taluk of Tumakuru district. His neighbours alleged that he took the step after facing mental and physical harassment from his son, Nagaraja, who he lived with.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as Sanjeevarayappa, a farmer from Jattiagrahara. After the incident on Friday night, the police were called and they shifted him to Koratagere taluk hospital, but died due to excessive bleeding.

Sanjeevarayappa’s grandson, Manjunath, filed a complaint at the police station that his grandfather was suffering from stomach ache and other health problems and hence had taken the extreme step of ending his life.

Neighbours allege torture by son

According to the neighbours, Sanjeevarayappa’s son Nagaraja used to beat his father up and mentally tortured him. A few years back, Sanjeevarayappa had tried to commit suicide by stabbing his stomach with a knife but was saved.

Nagaraja was an alcoholic and used to quarrel with his father in an inebriated state and beat him up everyday, said a neighbour who did not want to be named. Nagaraja's wife had left him with their son a few years back as he was abusing his wife physically and mentally, he claimed. Sanjeevarayappa’s wife died a few years back.

Sanjeevarayappa left a job in Sira taluk where he was looking after a farm and came back to Jattiagrahara for the sake of his son, as there was nobody to cook and look after him in the house.

“Nagaraja never cared to look after his father but instead used to beat him up. A year year back, he hit his father with a log because of which he was unable to walk properly, but Sanjeevarayappa continued to cook for his only son,” said a neighbour.

A case has been registered in Koratagere police station.