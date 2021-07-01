70 kg of marijuana, 1 kg of hashish oil seized; three arrested

The Kumaraswamy Layout police have arrested three people for allegedly peddling drugs and recovered 70 kg of marijuana and 1 kg of hashish oil worth ₹25 lakh from them.

The accused — Kaala Shiva Jamil, Kollu Govinda, and Hari Prasad — hail from East Godavari and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh. They were caught while they were waiting for their clients at Jaraganahalli bus stop on Kanakapura road. According to the police, the trio sourced the drugs from Andhra Pradesh and delivered it to their contacts in the southern and eastern parts of the city in bulk.

“They smuggled the narcotics in buses instead of cars to avoid police border checks,” said the police.

Harish Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said they obtained information about the peddlers from Andhra Pradesh a few days ago while carrying out a special drive against drug addicts in their jurisdiction.

Based on the information received, a police team waited at the bus stop in disguise and caught the trio red-handed after they got down from the bus and waited for their clients.