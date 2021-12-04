Bengaluru

₹5L stolen from contractor’s car

A civil contractor who parked his SUV in the parking lot of BBMP head office found the driver seat window broken and ₹5 lakh cash kept in the dashboard missing on Friday afternoon. The contractor has lodged a complaint based on which Halasur Gate police have taken up a case. Police are analysing CCTV footage from the BBMP premises for leads. They suspect someone who knew the contractor had kept cash in the dashboard carried out the offence.


