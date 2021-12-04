A civil contractor who parked his SUV in the parking lot of BBMP head office found the driver seat window broken and ₹5 lakh cash kept in the dashboard missing on Friday afternoon. The contractor has lodged a complaint based on which Halasur Gate police have taken up a case. Police are analysing CCTV footage from the BBMP premises for leads. They suspect someone who knew the contractor had kept cash in the dashboard carried out the offence.
₹5L stolen from contractor’s car
Staff Reporter
Bengaluru,
December 04, 2021 01:15 IST
Staff Reporter
Bengaluru,
December 04, 2021 01:15 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Dec 4, 2021 1:17:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/5l-stolen-from-contractors-car/article37833587.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story