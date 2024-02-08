GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

54% of people in Bengaluru never used government’s digital platforms, says report

Aadhaar most used platform among those who did. The general public mainly (90%) use digital technology for calling friends/family on WhatsApp, while 83% used it to watch videos on social media

February 08, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
(Left to right) Dr. N. Dayasindhu, co-author of itihaasa, Prof. Rajalaxmi Kamath Centre for Public Public Policy, IIM Bangalore, Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys and Foundar of ithihasa, chairman of IIIT-B, Prof. Debabrata Das, Director, IIIT-B, Krishnan Narayanan co-author of itihaasa, Prof. Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice Chancellor, National Law School of India University, Bangalore at a symposium organised by the Centre for IT and Public Policy (CITAPP) at International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) on ‘Emerging Opportunities and Challenges in the Digital Society’, on Thursday, February 8.

(Left to right) Dr. N. Dayasindhu, co-author of itihaasa, Prof. Rajalaxmi Kamath Centre for Public Public Policy, IIM Bangalore, Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys and Foundar of ithihasa, chairman of IIIT-B, Prof. Debabrata Das, Director, IIIT-B, Krishnan Narayanan co-author of itihaasa, Prof. Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice Chancellor, National Law School of India University, Bangalore at a symposium organised by the Centre for IT and Public Policy (CITAPP) at International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) on ‘Emerging Opportunities and Challenges in the Digital Society’, on Thursday, February 8. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

In what could sound surprising coming from the IT city, a recently conducted survey revealed that around 54% of the general public in Bengaluru had never used any of the major government platforms/solutions available online. 

At 32%, Aadhaar was the most used government platform among the general public who used these platforms followed by IRCTC – railway ticketing at 23% and Aarogya Setu/CoWin - healthcare apps at 22%. Even among these usages, there were differences between Socio Economic Classification (SEC) groups.  

The survey for the report ‘Digital Society — A study of an Urban City (Bengaluru)‘ was conducted in 2023 by itihaasa Research and Digital, a company that studies the evolution of technology and businesses, and released on Thursday, February 8, in a symposium organised by the Centre for IT and Public Policy (CITAPP) at International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) on ‘Emerging Opportunities and Challenges in the Digital Society.’ 

The participants were divided into two groups – 1,640 respondents who were chosen by random sampling method, referred to as the general public, and 206 respondents (booster sampling), who are referred to as IT experts in the report. In most parameters assessed in the study, there were significant differences among the two groups. 

For instance, the usage of government platforms/solutions by IT experts was 2.5 times more than the general public. At least 97% of them had reportedly used at least one government solution once in the last year.  

Calling friends/family on WhatsApp  

The report says that the general public mainly (90%) used digital technology for calling friends/family on WhatsApp, while 83% used it to watch videos on social media. They used digital technology for messaging on WhatsApp (76%), using digital payment apps (84%), browsing and commenting on Facebook or Instagram (67%), online shopping (62%) and online delivery of food (60%). 

Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice Chancellor, National Law School of India University (NLSIU), who participated in a panel discussion at the symposium, said, “Given the media and public discourse on the matter, the abysmally low usage of government platforms even among SEC Apeople in a city like Bengaluru in 2024 is rather alarming.”

However, Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys and Founder of itihaasa, Research and Digital said that the lines between education and entertainment have blurred. “Students now learn a lot from YouTube. So, we should not be worried too much about them not using digital technology for education as the lines between education and entertainment are blurred now. Videos are extensively used now for learning.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.