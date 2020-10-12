₹4.02 crore collected in fines for traffic violations

In an effort to bring back discipline among motorists, the traffic police have intensified the drive to book erring motorists.
B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police, said that the drive was carried out between October 4 and 10. Traffic police booked as many as 97,213 violations and collected fines totalling ₹4.02 crore. This is the highest collection in the recent past.
Maximum violations were of not wearing helmets by both riders and pillions, accounting for 50,115 cases. This was followed by jumping traffic signals (10,538), not wearing seat belt (5,364), using mobile phones (2,517), not following lane discipline (3,293), defective number plates (2,410) and wrong parking (3,887).
