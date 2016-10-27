2,224 acres of farmland allotted for industrial projects

The State government has decided to allot 2,224 acres of agricultural land for industrial, health and wellness projects in different districts of the State.

A meeting of the State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to grant land under Section 109 (1a) of the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961. Farmlands would be acquired and converted for industrial projects.

It was decided that 1,179 acres of agricultural land in villages of Kalaburagi district would be granted to Shree Cement, based in Rajasthan, for setting up a cement factory.

As much as 40.2 acres has been allotted to Mookambika Inc. Pvt. Ltd. for setting up a health resort near Kanakapura in Ramangaram district; 262 acres in Sedam taluk in Kalaburagi taluk for Dalmiya Cements; 673.13 acres in villages of Koppal district for Xindia Steels Ltd.; and 70.18 acres in Bidar for Gurupadappa Nagamarapalli multi-speciality Hospital, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra told presspersons here. It was decided to introduce a Bill in the Belagavi session of the legislature to provide legal backup for change in names of cities such as Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru, Belagavi, Vijayapura, and Mangaluru. The Centre has already approved the change of names of these cities.

Once the Bill obtains legislature approval, there would be an automatic change in names of institutions such as Bangalore University as Bengaluru University, Tumkur Univeristy as Tumakuru University, Bangalore Water Supply Sewerage Board as Bengaluru Water Supply Sewerage Board etc.

As per the National Disaster Response Fund, the Cabinet has sought Rs. 3,760.29 crore compensation from the Centre for relief to farmers who have lost crops owing to drought in 110 taluks and recent heavy rain in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts. The Cabinet discussed the crash in prices of onion in the State and decided to seek Central aid for procurement of the commodity at Rs. 11 per kg from growers. Onion crop was cultivated on 3.5 lakh acres in seven districts.