Bengaluru

2008 blast accused arrested in Kerala

The Anti Terror Cell (ATC) of the city police has arrested Shoaib, an accused in the 2008 serial bomb blast case. He has been deported from Dubai and was arrested in Kerala on Monday evening.

Shoaib had been absconding since 2008 and was known to have been in one of the Gulf countries, said the police. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him. He was detained by the Bengaluru police when he flew back home to Kerala.

Another terror accused, wanted for an unrelated case in another State, also flew back with him and was detained by central agencies, sources said.

A team of officials from the ATC is in Kerala to bring the accused to the city on Tuesday.

