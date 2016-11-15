2 die in bus accidents

A 19-year-old B.Pharma student and a hotel supervisor died after being knocked down by Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses in separate accidents on Sunday.

Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, a bus hit the rear of a motorcycle on Magadi Road. The impact threw 19-year-old Mamta, who was riding pillion, off the bike. Though she was wearing a helmet, she sustained severe head injuries.

Passers-by took her to a nearby hospital, but she was declared brought dead. Her 17-year-old brother, who riding the bike, was injured. He is recuperating in a hospital.

According to the Kamakshipalya traffic police, Mamta and her brother, who is pursuing his pre-university education, were returning to their house in R.P.C. Layout in Vijayanagar after visiting relative in Sunkadakatte, said a police officer.

"Her brother is recuperating. We are planning to file a case against him as he drove the bike despite being a juvenile," said the officer.

The BMTC bus driver Sekarappa (40) was arrested and later released on bail. In the second case, the Hebbal traffic police detained a BMTC bus driver on the charge of running over a 38-year-old cook on the Hebbal flyover around 4 p.m.

According to the police, Asad Ali from Ulsoor worked as a cook in a private hotel. He was heading home on his bike after meeting a friend when a BMTC bus from Yelahanka hit his vehicle from behind.

"He came under the rear wheels of the bus," said a sub-inspector.

Bus driver Mohammad Siraj was apprehended by the police.

Sources said that senior BMTC officials are investigating the reasons behind the fatalities.