1912 COVID-19 helpline now has 400 lines

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) COVID-19 helpline – 1912 – now has 400 lines. The helpline was launched mid-April with 30 lines with the assistance of Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom).

According to BBMP officials, the helpline was receiving nearly 3,000 calls from citizens across the city every day.

“The helpline could just not take the load of calls. The number of lines was first increased to 60, but even that was insufficient. Citizens complained that the helpline was constantly busy and that they couldn’t get through. The number of lines was then increased to 400,” an official said.

The helpline was set up to assist citizens with all kinds of COVID-19 related queries, testing centres, vaccination centres, medical advice on symptoms, and direct assistance on hospital bed blocking and admission, CCC bed blocking, availing BBMP’s ambulance and home isolation support. The control room works round-the-clock and is operated from Bescom’s call centre.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the helpline is connected to the zonal war rooms.

Registration for vaccination

Citizens aged above 18 years may register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the COWIN portal (www.cowin.gov.in). Vaccination will be provided free of cost in 141 primary health centres and government hospitals from May 1. Private medical establishments are required to procure vaccines directly from pharmaceutical companies at rates fixed by the government.

Funds

Meanwhile, the civic body has released funds for the procurement of safety equipment to all the 141 PHCs in the city. According to information made available, each PHC gets ₹2 lakh while medical officers of each Assembly constituency get ₹25 lakh each.