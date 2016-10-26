1,500 extra KSRTC buses for Deepavali

This year, the Cauvery water sharing dispute cast a long shadow on the special services announced by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation during Dussera, but the company is hoping to recover at least some of its losses during Deepavali.

On Tuesday, KSRTC announced that it would operate 1,500 extra buses in addition to its regular schedule. The extra services, starting from October 28 to November 1, will cater to thousands of residents in Bengaluru who plan to leave the city for the festivities.

“While the special packages were affected during Dussera, our extra buses on the weekend saw a good amount of travellers. This time around, all our regular bus services this weekend are booked. The extra buses will help deal with the additional travellers,” said Rajender Kumar Kataria, Managing Director, KSRTC.

Premier buses will operate from Shantinagar BMTC bus stand while other extra buses would run from Kempegowda bus station, Mysuru Road bus station, Vijayanagara, JP Nagar, Jayanagar 4 and 9 blocks, Jalahalli Cross, Navrang (Rajajinagar), Malleswaram 18 Cross and Kengeri Satellite bus station.

Buses towards northwest Karnataka with advance reservations will run from Mysuru Road bus station while those towards northeast Karnataka will operate from Peenya bus station, a statement from KSRTC said.