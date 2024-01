January 02, 2024 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - Bengaluru

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) informed that 11 departures were delayed at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on January 2.

“Eleven departure delays so far, some more expected. All due to bad weather at destination airports,” said a BIAL official. The official added that flights to Delhi, Chandigarh, Vijayawada, Bhopal and Varanasi were among those impacted.