Visakhapatnam

Yoga classes for weight reduction from February 1

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, would conduct offline and power yoga classes for weight reduction from February 1. The timings for the classes are from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m, said Head of the Department K. Ramesh Babu. He said that interested candidates can contact 9398019922 for more details.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2021 7:09:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/yoga-classes-for-weight-reduction-from-february-1/article33696894.ece

