World Homeless Day meet stresses on need to empathise with the homeless people

October 10, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The World Homeless Day, being observed by the Association for Urban and Tribal Development (AUTD) for the last 10 years, in Visakhapatnam, has created awareness among the general public on the need to empathise with the homeless and to do their bit for improving their lot, according to AUTD secretary Pragada Vasu.

A public meeting was organised jointly by AUTD and GVMC Shelters at Gandhi statue, near GVMC, on the occasion of World Homeless Day, in Visakhapatnam, on October 10. Mr. Vasu commended the City Police for the shifting of a large number of homeless people, living under the purview of various police stations, to nearby shelter homes, with the help of rescue teams every day.

Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Srinivasa Rao recalled that the services rendered by GVMC Shelters had saved the lives of several people during the pandemic. He said that the police personnel would be instructed to cooperate in the rehabilitation of homeless people.

Dr. Radhakrishna, Deputy Superintendent of KGH, said that medical services were being rendered to the homeless through a separate ward in the hospital. He said that the hospital staff would work in coordination with the AUTD and GVMC to provide better medical services to the homeless.

GVMC P.O. Lakshmi said that the capacity of the GVMC Shelters would be increased and more amenities provided in them.

Around 100 homeless people, retired employees, GVMC UCD (Urban Community Development) staff and police personnels participated in the programme.