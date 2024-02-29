GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Workshop held on seafood exports to South Korea

February 29, 2024 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) president Pawan Kumar emphasised the importance of strengthening seafood trade relations between India and South Korea, during a workshop on ‘Knowledge Building on Korean Best Practices in Aqua, Seafood Processing & Bilateral Partnership Dialogue’, organised by the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Mr. Kumar advocated for the inclusion of seafood products in the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between the two countries.

Dr. N Yuvaraj, Secretary, Commerce and Industries, AP Government, highlighted the State’s potential in food processing and aquaculture, and stressed the importance of knowledge sharing and collaboration with South Korea.

During a keynote address, Woochan Chang, the India Country Director at the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), commended South Korea’s seafood industry for its focus on efficiency, quality, and innovation.

Ch. Kishore Kumar, member, Managing Committee, FAPCCI said the seafood sector presents significant opportunities for small businesses too.

Technical sessions featured presentations from South Korean experts on various best practices in aqua and seafood processing. These included discussions on fish feed, drying and salting techniques, shrimp breeding technology, disease prevention methods, and innovative fish waste utilisation practices.

Sudipta Bhadra, Chief Technical Adviser, Promoting Sustainable Enterprises in India (PSEI) ILO said the workshop served as a stepping stone towards strengthening India-South Korea collaboration and seafood exporters in the South Korean market.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.