Visakhapatnam

Women should take care of their health: expert

Walkers Club, Visakhapatnam, felicitated Leela Digumarthi, gynaecological oncologist, and Lakshmi Mukkavalli, MD of Patra India BPO Services, and presented them the ‘Women Achievement award’ on the eve of Women’s Day, here on Sunday.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Leela said that women should take care of their health, and suggested that Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination to girls and screening to their mothers will help in preventing cervical cancer.

Ms. Lakshmi said that women’s empowerment should begin at home.

Club president Kamal Baid spoke.

Club secretary Somasekhar, joint secretary D.V. Varma, International Walkers Club and past president A.S.N. Prasad attended the meeting.

