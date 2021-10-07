Woman ‘ends’ life

She was the daughter-in-law of Visakha Dairy Chairman

Visakha Dairy Chairman Adari Tulasi Rao’s second daughter-in-law, A Devaki (39), reportedly ended her life at her residence in Yelamanchali Town in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

The homemaker reportedly hanged herself from a hook in the kitchen on Tuesday and was immediately shifted to hospital. She died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Wednesday. Devaki was the wife of A. Santosh, second son of Mr. Tulasi Rao.

As per the complaint given by the family members of Devaki, she had been suffering from kidney related issue for a long time. Unable to bear the problem, she allegedly ended her life, they said.

Yelamanchali Town police registered a case on Wednesday and sent the body for post-mortem. Devaki hailed from K.Kotapadu mandal.

People with suicidal tendencies can dial 100 for help