With six more deaths, toll touches the 150-mark

The COVID-19 death toll in Visakhapatnam district touched the 150-mark with six more persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, on Wednesday. As many as 797 new cases were reported in the district, taking the cumulative tally to 21,998. As many as 1,004 persons have been discharged from hospitals in the district. As per the bulletin released by Special Officer for COVID-19 & Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC), Visakhapatnam, P.V. Sudhakar, the number of active cases in the district is 6,267 while the number of discharged is 15,581.
851 clusters
The total number of clusters in the district is 851. Among them, very active clusters are 145. The number of active and dormant clusters is 234 and 472 respectively. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.
On a brighter side, 10,489 persons have recovered since August 4. However as many as 145 persons died since the last 38 days.
Officials said that almost 90 % of the persons who succumbed to COVID-19 were elderly with various health issues. For information regarding tests in Visakhapatnam, citizens can contact Control Room 0891-2501233 or 0891-2501244.
