With 894 new cases, Vizag inching towards 25,000-mark

Six more persons succumb to coronavirus; toll rises to 168

As many as 894 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday, taking the tally to 24,708. Six more persons died due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 168.

On a brighter side, as many as 1,316 persons have been recovered from COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to COVID-19 district bulletin, the number of active cases in the district is 5,004 while the number of discharged is 19,536.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC), Visakhapatnam, P.V. Sudhakar, the total number of clusters in the district as on Friday is 736. Among them, very active clusters are 141. The number of active and dormant clusters is 81 and 514 respectively. Already, 171 clusters have been de-notified.