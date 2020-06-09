Visakhapatnam

With 13 new cases, tally rises to 212 in Visakhapatnam district

100 cases reported in 12 days; two patients discharged

COVID-19 cases in the district crossed the 200-mark, as 13 new cases were reported from various areas on Tuesday, taking the tally to 212.

Among the 13 cases include a former corporator from Shivajipalem area in the city.

Health Department officials said that the political representative had a travel history to Guntur to attend last rites of his mother. It was also learnt that a number of leaders met him in the last couple of days.

Health officials are on their toes as it took 70 days (March 19 to May 28) to reach first 100 cases, but another 100 new cases were reported in just 12 days.

The number of active cases also crossed the 100-mark for the first time in the district.

With the new cases, the total number of active cases in the district rose to 111. Meanwhile the number of discharges as on Tuesday stand at 100, as two patients were discharged after testing negative.

It was learnt that the new cases were reported from Sujatha Nagar, Swathanthra Nagar and Pleasant valley and a few others from the rural areas.

According to Special Officer, COVID-19, P.V Sudhakar, the total number of clusters in the district have increased to 55 from 52 on Tuesday.

