We will vote in elections only if roads are laid to our villages, say tribal people of hilltop hamlets

May 05, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The tribal people of Pedakota in Ananthagiri mandal and the hilltop village of Madrebu in ASR district, staged a protest by placing ‘adda’ leaves on their heads and going on horses for 4 km, demanding construction of roads to their villages and provision of vehicles for exercising their franchise.

They said that they have to travel 30 km to cast their vote. There are 45 families and around 170 tribal people, including 70 voters, living on the hilltop villages. There is a polling booth at Pedakota panchayat headquarters. A total of 50 voters have been allotted Pedakota polling booth, which is 30 km away, and 15 voters have been allotted Velamamidi polling booth, which is 18 km away.

Similarly, the voters of Dayarthi hamlet of Janabadu panchayat have to travel 30 km to the Jeenabadu panchayat headquarters to cast their vote.

Girijan Sangam leaders K. Narasinga Rao, K. Dasu, K. Govinda Rao allege that contractors were siphoning off funds sanctioned for the construction of roads in the absence of proper monitoring. Though they had lodged a complaint with the Vigilance and Enforcement officials, no action has been taken so far. The participants raised slogans that they would vote in the elections, only if roads were laid to the villages.