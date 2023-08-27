HamberMenu
Waltair Divisional Railway Manager inspects works in Visakhapatnam-Araku line

August 27, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad on Saturday night inspected Visakhapatnam- Araku section to review the railways’ activities including doubling works between Araku and Kottavalasa stations. Chief engineer (construction) K. Dhanunjaya Rao accompanied him.

Mr. Prasad inspected the construction of new tunnel near Shivalingapuram. This is a critical point for doubling of the Kottavalasa - Araku section, he was informed by the engineers. This particular point is targeted for completion in 2024.

Mr. Prasad also interacted with patrolman Ramanna at a junction of Tunnel no.32 and bridge no.242 near Shivalingapuram. He appreciated the patrolmen for their devotion to their duties in the crucial section.

