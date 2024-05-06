GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Vote-from-home to begin in Visakhapatnam district on May 7

1,404 voters have applied for home voting in the district, says official

May 06, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The process of vote-from-home’ will begin in Visakhapatnam district from Tuesday (May 7) and continue till May 9. If voter fails to cast the vote on both the two days, he or she will be given another and last opportunity on May 9. If failed on the last chance too, the voter will be declared ineligible for voting in any manner in the polls.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) norms, the voting will specially be conducted for those aged above 85 years and challenged persons with 40% and above disability.

District Election Officer A. Mallikarjuna said that a total of 1,404 voters have applied for home voting in the district and all arrangements have been made for the process. A total of 51 teams were formed and a seven-member committee was constituted to conduct the process, he said. The home voting also comes under `secret voting’ category, in the presence of the proceeding officer, two assistant proceding officers, videographer, escort and polling agents.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.