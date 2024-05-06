Vote-from-home to begin in Visakhapatnam district on May 7

May 06, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The process of vote-from-home’ will begin in Visakhapatnam district from Tuesday (May 7) and continue till May 9. If voter fails to cast the vote on both the two days, he or she will be given another and last opportunity on May 9. If failed on the last chance too, the voter will be declared ineligible for voting in any manner in the polls.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) norms, the voting will specially be conducted for those aged above 85 years and challenged persons with 40% and above disability.

District Election Officer A. Mallikarjuna said that a total of 1,404 voters have applied for home voting in the district and all arrangements have been made for the process. A total of 51 teams were formed and a seven-member committee was constituted to conduct the process, he said. The home voting also comes under `secret voting’ category, in the presence of the proceeding officer, two assistant proceding officers, videographer, escort and polling agents.