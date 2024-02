February 24, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The three-day district-level volleyball tournament, organised by Sarda Metals & Alloys Ltd, began in Vizianagaram district on Saturday. The company will give prizes to the winners of the tourney, with ₹1.25 lakh for first prize and ₹60,000 for second prize. Vizianagaram Volleyball Association joint secretary Krishnam Raju coordinated the tourney, according to Prabhat Mohan of the Sarda Metals in a release here.