Vizag zoo receives new animal species from Punjab zoo

This exchange intended to improve the genetic lineage of gharial and hyena, says Curator

Visitors of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) will be greeted by new species of animals very soon. As part of an animal exchange programme, between the IGZP and Chhatbir Zoo, Punjab, new animals have arrived at the zoo.

IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria said that as part of the programme, two male gharials, one male hyena, two male red jungle fowls and four female red jungle fowl, one male Lesser whistling teal and two lesser whistling teals, and three barn owls, including one female, were received from Chhatbir Zoo. A male and a female wild dog, one male hyena, a grey pelican and two bonnet macaques were given to Chhatbir Zoo from the IGZP, she said. The animals from Punjab were received at the zoo during the early hours of Sunday, she added.

“This exchange is intended to improve the genetic lineage of gharial and hyena and to bring new species red jungle fowl, barn owl and lesser whistling teal in IGZP,” the Curator added.

‘Best out of waste’

In connection with the forthcoming Global Recycling Day, scheduled to be held on March 18, officials of IGZP hosted an event named ‘Best out of waste’ at the Bioscope, located on the zoo premises on Sunday. About 250 NSS volunteers from Bullayya College participated in this event. The objective of the programme was to make usable items out of used/useless plastic water bottles, Ms. Nandani Salaria said. Assistant Curator Uma Maheswari, Zoo Education Team, Zoo Volunteers participated in this event.