New species to greet Vizag zoo visitors

IGZP collaborates with National Zoological Park on animal exchange

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) is all set to welcome new species from animal kingdom soon. As part of animal exchange programme, the IGZP has collaborated with National Zoological Park (NZP), New Delhi and this was approved by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

According to the officials, the zoo has received two new species, Bengal Fox and Himalayan Goral, apart from two male Nilgais on Friday night.

Two phases

IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria said that the exchange is being executed in two phases. There are a few more species to be brought from Delhi Zoo to the IGZP. However with the possible threat of Bird flu, remaining species will be brought in February 2022, she said.

“The animals which were received will be kept in quarantine facility of zoo as per the procedure and will be later released in their respective enclosures,” she added.

The remaining species which are yet to be received are six pairs of Sangai, two pairs of white Ibis, one pair of Silver Pheasant, Kalij Pheasant (one male and two females), one pair of Swamp Deer and one male Hippopotamus.

In exchange, the zoo will spare a pair of wild dog (Dhole), Star tortoise (Five male and 10 female), a female Sacred Baboon and a male Striped Hyena to the NZP.

First time

“Bengal Fox, Himalayan Goral, Sangai Deer, Kalij pheasant and White ibis are the new species for the first time we are introducing to Vizag Zoo Lovers. Swamp Deer and Silver Pheasant were previously housed in the IGZP, now we are re-introducing them again in the IGZP,” Ms Salaria said.

She also added that as of now, IGZP has two Hippopotamuses, a mother-son duo. For breeding purpose we will be getting one more Hippopotamus. Similarly,two male Nilgai’s were brought to pair with Nilgai females so as to ensure that there is breeding and all basic needs of the animals are being met, she said.