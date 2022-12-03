  1. EPaper
Vizag tech Summit team conducts roadshow in Bhubaneswar

December 03, 2022 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Vizag Tech Summit 2023 team led by CEO of Pulsus Group, Srinubabu Gedela, hosted three-day investor-industry in-person roadshow at Bhubaneswar in Odisha, that concluded on Saturday. Several experts from the industry attended the programme and discussed a range of topics and providing attendees with a glimpse into the future of how companies can transform industry automation. CEOs and representatives from major corporations have expressed their willingness to attend the Vizag Tech Summit, which is scheduled from February 16–17, 2023, said the organisers. The summit will be the first of its kind in India, with a major focus on the application of technology to health, Tech, food processing, finance, pharma, bio, and other industrial sectors.

