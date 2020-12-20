Visakhapatnam

Vizag sees 40 new COVID cases

Visakhapatnam district reported 40 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 59,377, according to the COVID-19 update released on Sunday.

No deaths were reported for four days in a row. The death toll stands at 518.

Thirty persons, who were undergoing treatment for the virus, have been discharged from the hospital/recovered from the virus.

The recoveries stand at 58,589, which is about 98.6%, and the number of active cases is 270.

