Visakhapatnam: Walkathon held to mark the 20th death anniversary of Alwar Das

January 20, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Walkers International members organised a walkathon from Kali Matha Temple to YMCA to mark the 20th death anniversary of S. Alwar Das, on the Beach Road here on Friday. Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu participated in the rally and congratulated the late Alwar Das’s son S.P. Ravindra for taking over as the president of Walkers International. Post Walkathon, the walkers assembled at IIAM College and held a condolence meet. Former Walkers International presidents AHN. Venkata Rao and ASN Prasad attended the meeting. The members offered tributes to the portrait of Sunkari Alwar Das. Later, representatives of various clubs spoke about their association with Alwar Das.

